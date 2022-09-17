Previous
Five Gazanias All In A Row ~ by happysnaps
Five Gazanias All In A Row ~


Thought they looked so pretty I put them in a frame.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Valerie Chesney

Babs ace
Don't they look pretty, so cheery
September 16th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
September 16th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty in the sunlight !
September 16th, 2022  
