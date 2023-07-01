Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3451
The Day Before I Was Discharged From Hospital ~
I have been unwell & in hospital for 11 days.
Home now for a week & slowly improving each day.
Thank you each one who sent me such beautiful thoughts, prayers & well wishes.
Each one meant so much to me.
365 is a special place.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
5452
photos
77
followers
73
following
945% complete
View this month »
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
3450
3451
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A315G
Taken
20th June 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers.
,
friends.
,
hospital.
Babs
ace
Good to hear you are home again Valerie, Katrina has been giving us all updates and we have been wishing you a speedy recovery. You always feel better as soon as you are home don't you. Plenty of rest and hope you are much better soon xx
July 1st, 2023
Diana
ace
How wonderful to hear that Valerie! I can only echo what Babs said xx
July 1st, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so glad to see this first thing this morning, Valerie. Take good care and I know you will feel better every day because you are home. Your flower bouquet is lovely and so glad to see you. 🥰
July 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close