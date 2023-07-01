Previous
The Day Before I Was Discharged From Hospital ~ by happysnaps
The Day Before I Was Discharged From Hospital ~

I have been unwell & in hospital for 11 days.
Home now for a week & slowly improving each day.


Thank you each one who sent me such beautiful thoughts, prayers & well wishes.
Each one meant so much to me.
365 is a special place.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Valerie Chesney

@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children
Babs ace
Good to hear you are home again Valerie, Katrina has been giving us all updates and we have been wishing you a speedy recovery. You always feel better as soon as you are home don't you. Plenty of rest and hope you are much better soon xx
July 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful to hear that Valerie! I can only echo what Babs said xx
July 1st, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Oh so glad to see this first thing this morning, Valerie. Take good care and I know you will feel better every day because you are home. Your flower bouquet is lovely and so glad to see you. 🥰
July 1st, 2023  
