Photo 1652
Beautiful Paper bark Tree ~
I so like the many colours & textures of these trees.
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Valerie Chesney
ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
Tags
paper
,
tree.
,
trunk.
,
bark.
Maggiemae
ace
We planted one of these trees and they were so picturesque... now we are somewhere else and I wonder if the present owners know how special they are!
January 4th, 2020
