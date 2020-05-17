Previous
Next
Cattleya Orchid ~ by happysnaps
Photo 1786

Cattleya Orchid ~

This small orchid is the third flowering this season.
It is barely half the size as is normal.
A lovely surprise
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Valerie Chesney

ace
@happysnaps
I live on the Sunshine Coast in Ql'd with my husband & we really enjoy living here. We have 3 adult children and 5 Grand Children I...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Are those little blossoms orchids too Valerie? A bit confusing with the beautiful big one.
May 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise