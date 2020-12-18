Previous
The Christmas are coming by haskar
The Christmas are coming

Warsaw - decorations are the same as in previous years. Only this year there are no people and they can be taken capture whole.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

haskar

ace
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Julie
Wish I was there, you've made it look inviting.
December 18th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture
December 18th, 2020  
Junko Y ace
Your capture includes that light projection on the building which sets the tone for this festive scene.
December 18th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Warsaw seems to take Christmas decorations to the next level. Fav.
December 18th, 2020  
