Photo 1343
The Christmas are coming
Warsaw - decorations are the same as in previous years. Only this year there are no people and they can be taken capture whole.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
1532
photos
223
followers
188
following
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th December 2020 4:38pm
light
,
city
,
ornament
Julie
Wish I was there, you've made it look inviting.
December 18th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely scene and capture
December 18th, 2020
Junko Y
ace
Your capture includes that light projection on the building which sets the tone for this festive scene.
December 18th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Warsaw seems to take Christmas decorations to the next level. Fav.
December 18th, 2020
