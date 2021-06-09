Previous
Blooming time by haskar
Photo 1509

Blooming time

It's 05am. I am about to go on a trip to the Village Museum in Sierpc. I'm going today to avoid the weekend crowds.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Gosia ace
Great light and nice background
June 10th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 10th, 2021  
