Photo 1912
A pollen
I don't crop photos but this is an exception. Pay attention to the pollen that the flower expels when it first comes into contact with the bee.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2272
photos
239
followers
221
following
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1909
299
1910
300
301
1911
302
1912
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
13th August 2022 4:13pm
Tags
bee
,
close-up
,
heather
