Sunny noon by the sea
Today was a beautiful sunny day. Many people were walking along the beach enjoying the sun and windless weather. As usual, some people were feeding the seagulls.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Kitty Hawke
ace
Like summer ......
November 27th, 2022
