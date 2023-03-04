Previous
Gardener's hand by haskar
Photo 2113

Gardener's hand

Found in the park, snowdrops form circles around old trees. However, I prefer more natural stagings.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Barb ace
Your photo gives me hope for the return of Springtime here in Montana! Naturally appearing or not, the snowdrops are lovely!
March 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
But so pretty!
March 4th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
This is so pretty
March 4th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Spring is definitely coming - they are very pretty
March 4th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look sweet, but I like a natural rambling feel more too
March 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2023  
