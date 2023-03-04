Sign up
Photo 2113
Gardener's hand
Found in the park, snowdrops form circles around old trees. However, I prefer more natural stagings.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
6
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2538
photos
245
followers
221
following
578% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
4th March 2023 11:44am
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
park
Barb
ace
Your photo gives me hope for the return of Springtime here in Montana! Naturally appearing or not, the snowdrops are lovely!
March 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
But so pretty!
March 4th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
This is so pretty
March 4th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Spring is definitely coming - they are very pretty
March 4th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they look sweet, but I like a natural rambling feel more too
March 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 4th, 2023
