Photo 2119
Spring flowers under the snow
Our weather is very changeable. The nights are cold and snowy, and the day is much warmer and the snow is melting. Fortunately, Hellebores are frost hardy.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
snow
,
flower
,
spring
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely - the spring flowers seem to survive whatever the weather throws at them !
March 10th, 2023
