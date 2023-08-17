Previous
Fun in the garden by haskar
Photo 2278

Fun in the garden

I had a bit of fun with the double exposure technique in the garden. This is the same shot with exposure on focus and the second exposure off focus.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
624% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise