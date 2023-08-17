Sign up
Photo 2278
Fun in the garden
I had a bit of fun with the double exposure technique in the garden. This is the same shot with exposure on focus and the second exposure off focus.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
garden
,
double-exposure
