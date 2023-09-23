Sign up
Photo 2315
An autumn garden
Taken yesterday in the botanical garden. Today is my mother's 92nd birthday. She knows something is happening, but she is already in her own world.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2822
photos
243
followers
221
following
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd September 2023 12:14pm
Tags
flower
,
autumn
,
garden
,
colour
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is an absolutely beautiful image. Your mum and my dad almost share a birthday. My dad is 90 today (24th). A belated happy birthday to your mum. x
September 24th, 2023
