An autumn garden by haskar
An autumn garden

Taken yesterday in the botanical garden. Today is my mother's 92nd birthday. She knows something is happening, but she is already in her own world.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Issi Bannerman
This is an absolutely beautiful image. Your mum and my dad almost share a birthday. My dad is 90 today (24th). A belated happy birthday to your mum. x
September 24th, 2023  
