An autumn downpour by haskar
Photo 2344

An autumn downpour

There was supposed to be fog, but there is none. However, we have constant rain. I took all the shots in high key to better highlight the colors on this gray and gloomy day.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

haskar

Krista Marson ace
I love this kind of day
October 22nd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
October 22nd, 2023  
