Previous
Photo 2602
Dragonfly
On Sunday we were a little cooler, only 29C.
I went on an afternoon bike trip. It was hard. Due to this summer lack of activity, there is a complete lack of fitness.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
2
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3187
photos
256
followers
223
following
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th July 2024 10:27am
Tags
dragonfly
,
movement
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and use of negative space.
July 15th, 2024
Christina
ace
Wonderful shot - love the motion you've captured
July 15th, 2024
