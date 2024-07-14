Previous
Dragonfly by haskar
Photo 2602

Dragonfly

On Sunday we were a little cooler, only 29C.
I went on an afternoon bike trip. It was hard. Due to this summer lack of activity, there is a complete lack of fitness.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and use of negative space.
July 15th, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful shot - love the motion you've captured
July 15th, 2024  
