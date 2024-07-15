Sign up
Photo 2603
Return from above
The heat is back. They also forecast strong storms. And I have a problem whether to go to my mother in such weather. I will make the decision in the afternoon, just before leaving.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3188
photos
255
followers
223
following
2596
2597
2598
2599
2600
2601
2602
2603
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th July 2024 11:37am
snail
close-up
textures
Diana
ace
Beautitiful shot and title, such lovely markings on this little critter. We seem to be having the same weather, good luck with your plans.
July 16th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Love this!
July 16th, 2024
YL
Beautiful, love it!
July 16th, 2024
