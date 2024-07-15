Previous
Return from above by haskar
Photo 2603

Return from above

The heat is back. They also forecast strong storms. And I have a problem whether to go to my mother in such weather. I will make the decision in the afternoon, just before leaving.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautitiful shot and title, such lovely markings on this little critter. We seem to be having the same weather, good luck with your plans.
July 16th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Love this!
July 16th, 2024  
YL
Beautiful, love it!
July 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise