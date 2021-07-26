Sign up
19 / 365
The giant anteater
The first time I met him so energized. Whenever I was, he was asleep. Here he was moving very fast and his nose was looking for something all the time. The biggest problem was getting into focus. Or what to sharpen on: eyes or nose?
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
animal
zoo
Margo
ace
What a beauty picture
July 27th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful all the same
July 27th, 2021
