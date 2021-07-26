Previous
The giant anteater by haskar
The giant anteater

The first time I met him so energized. Whenever I was, he was asleep. Here he was moving very fast and his nose was looking for something all the time. The biggest problem was getting into focus. Or what to sharpen on: eyes or nose?
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Margo ace
What a beauty picture
July 27th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful all the same
July 27th, 2021  
