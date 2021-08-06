Previous
Everyone is watching me by haskar
Everyone is watching me

Normally, the ducks sit one at a time, but these one are hugged. It's probably still young.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Maggiemae ace
Hope there are no pouncers watching this family! Nice focus from a distance!
August 7th, 2021  
