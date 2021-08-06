Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
23 / 365
Everyone is watching me
Normally, the ducks sit one at a time, but these one are hugged. It's probably still young.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1830
photos
247
followers
216
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Latest from all albums
1562
1563
1564
1565
22
1566
23
1567
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Others
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th August 2021 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
rain
,
duck
Maggiemae
ace
Hope there are no pouncers watching this family! Nice focus from a distance!
August 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close