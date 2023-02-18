Sign up
65 / 365
Frombork
This is the cathedral in Frombork. This is where Nicolaus Copernicus lived and worked. Today is the 550th anniversary of the birth of a canon priest for whom astronomy was a nice hobby.
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
cathedral
city
architecture
Hazel
ace
Fabulous pov on this lovely scene!
February 19th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Gorgeous building and great view behind.
February 19th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great pov to capture these beautiful building! fav
February 19th, 2023
