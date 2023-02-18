Previous
Next
Frombork by haskar
65 / 365

Frombork

This is the cathedral in Frombork. This is where Nicolaus Copernicus lived and worked. Today is the 550th anniversary of the birth of a canon priest for whom astronomy was a nice hobby.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Fabulous pov on this lovely scene!
February 19th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous building and great view behind.
February 19th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great pov to capture these beautiful building! fav
February 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise