Previous
Next
Day - 5 by haskar
139 / 365

Day - 5

Moka pot - sooc lens, high key and art filter "Key line". Taken directly from the camera
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junko Y ace
I love how artistically you have processed it, yet it is distinctly recognizable as your moka pot. This year I have selected a rather broad theme but maybe next year I will focus in more so that I can learn to play with various new ways of processing. You've been inspiring me!
April 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise