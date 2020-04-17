Previous
Next
Day - 17 by haskar
152 / 365

Day - 17

Moka pot - close up, reflections;
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jean ace
Your series is amazing!
April 17th, 2020  
Marloes ace
Lovely macro and great colors!
April 17th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Oooh lovely closeup
April 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise