Previous
Next
Day 19 by haskar
153 / 365

Day 19

Moka pot in the mirror
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dustyloup ace
Ooh that's clever!
April 19th, 2020  
JackieR ace
Vain Moka pot!! Vclever set up and focus
April 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise