Day 29 by haskar
164 / 365

Day 29

Moka pot - some action
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
JackieR ace
Nice action shot!!
April 29th, 2020  
