Previous
Next
164 / 365
Day 29
Moka pot - some action
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1292
photos
201
followers
171
following
44% complete
View this month »
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
Latest from all albums
160
1114
161
1115
162
163
1116
164
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th April 2020 3:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
30-shots2020
JackieR
ace
Nice action shot!!
April 29th, 2020
