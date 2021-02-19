Sign up
190 / 365
Kitten
Tiger from the Warsaw zoo. During processing, I noticed that it has a hole in the lower right canine. I think it must pain him.
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
5
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
for2021
carol white
ace
Fabulous.Fav😊
February 19th, 2021
judith deacon
ace
Wonderful detail. Fav
February 19th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
LOL! Here kitty, kitty. Beautiful shot!
February 19th, 2021
Jean
ace
great capture! Love it in b&w
February 19th, 2021
Kerri Michaels
ace
Big kitty fav
February 19th, 2021
