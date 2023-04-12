Sign up
scissors 12
I had an idea to spin the lying scissors, but they wouldn't turn. I still need to think it over. For now, the scissors are lying down and I'm turning the camera around.
12th April 2023
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Tags
30-shots2023
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome fav
April 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous
April 12th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow!
April 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What an achievement - great shot!
April 12th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Gives a great effect!
April 12th, 2023
