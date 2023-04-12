Previous
Next
scissors 12 by haskar
361 / 365

scissors 12

I had an idea to spin the lying scissors, but they wouldn't turn. I still need to think it over. For now, the scissors are lying down and I'm turning the camera around.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Awesome fav
April 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous
April 12th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow!
April 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What an achievement - great shot!
April 12th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Gives a great effect!
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise