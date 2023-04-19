Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 368
scissors19
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2605
photos
245
followers
225
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Latest from all albums
2155
365
2156
366
367
2157
368
2158
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
19th April 2023 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2023
Mags
ace
Great focus and DOF!
April 19th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Neat focusing
April 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close