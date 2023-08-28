Sign up
Previous
Photo 410
abstract 28
Taken a few days ago. This is an apple peel. The apple fell to the ground and the insects ate up all the flesh inside. Well, we have a very big drought.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
4
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2792
photos
245
followers
223
following
112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
25th August 2023 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great find and capture
August 29th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Amazing find and capture.
August 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
August 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous find and shot
August 29th, 2023
