abstract 28 by haskar
Photo 410

abstract 28

Taken a few days ago. This is an apple peel. The apple fell to the ground and the insects ate up all the flesh inside. Well, we have a very big drought.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Renee Salamon ace
Great find and capture
August 29th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Amazing find and capture.
August 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
August 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous find and shot
August 29th, 2023  
