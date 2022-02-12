Previous
Next
Raindrops Falling on My Head by helenw2
Photo 4028

Raindrops Falling on My Head

hubby noticed this blackbird sitting on our hedge during the pouring rain today
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise