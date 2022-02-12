Sign up
Photo 4028
Raindrops Falling on My Head
hubby noticed this blackbird sitting on our hedge during the pouring rain today
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4021
4022
4023
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
