Photo 4031
Technically Social
spotted these guys on an "admin break"? while driving home today
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
4031
photos
64
followers
49
following
1104% complete
4024
4025
4026
4027
4028
4029
4030
4031
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
15th February 2022 4:17pm
Sh
Good one. I particularly like the inclusion of the sign-in.
February 15th, 2022
