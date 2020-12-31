Previous
Next
Little boxes, little boxes by helstor365
1 / 365

Little boxes, little boxes

Re-uploading an old photo
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on 365project.org since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted my...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Are they flats, offices ?
August 11th, 2021  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@phil_sandford Flats. I took it in December last year. Thought it looked interesting with the lights and X-mas decorations in some of the flats.
August 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise