New lens day! by helstor365
258 / 365

New lens day!

I've sold a bunch of old camera gear this year and I had a bit of cash to spend so I got myself a Canon EF 16-35mm f/4 L! This is my first test shot with the lens and I'm happy to report that it is a lot better than the old EF 17-40mm f/4L i had!
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Helge E. Storheim

