258 / 365
New lens day!
I've sold a bunch of old camera gear this year and I had a bit of cash to spend so I got myself a Canon EF 16-35mm f/4 L! This is my first test shot with the lens and I'm happy to report that it is a lot better than the old EF 17-40mm f/4L i had!
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on 365project.org since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted my...
277
photos
39
followers
24
following
70% complete
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Views
3
365
Canon EOS 6D
8th September 2021 8:10pm
