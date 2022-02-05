Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 410
35mm - Day 5
"One does not simply walk out the door to take a photo in that kind of weather"
I admit I cheated here. My photo didn't really portray how nasty the weather actually was so I added a few extra snow flakes in editing :-)
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
439
photos
48
followers
27
following
112% complete
View this month »
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
410
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
5th February 2022 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well done, the added snow flakes makes it look like a typical winters day ;-)
February 5th, 2022
Jaap Meijer
Well, you added it in a natural way. Good shot.
February 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close