Previous
Next
35mm - Day 5 by helstor365
Photo 410

35mm - Day 5

"One does not simply walk out the door to take a photo in that kind of weather"

I admit I cheated here. My photo didn't really portray how nasty the weather actually was so I added a few extra snow flakes in editing :-)

5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well done, the added snow flakes makes it look like a typical winters day ;-)
February 5th, 2022  
Jaap Meijer
Well, you added it in a natural way. Good shot.
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise