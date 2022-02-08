Previous
50mm - Day 1 by helstor365
50mm - Day 1

For the next 7 days I only shoot with the 50mm lens.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Boxplayer ace
Just love all the decrepit textures.
February 8th, 2022  
