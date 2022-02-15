Sign up
Photo 420
85mm - Day 1
I think my biggest challenge with this lens is to convince myself that it is more than just a portrait lens.... :-)
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
451
photos
49
followers
27
following
413
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
415
30
416
417
418
31
419
420
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
15th February 2022 9:20am
Diana
ace
I know too little about the lens to comment,. I have a 15 to 85 which is obviously very different. I think this is pretty sharp.
February 15th, 2022
