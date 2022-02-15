Previous
Next
85mm - Day 1 by helstor365
Photo 420

85mm - Day 1

I think my biggest challenge with this lens is to convince myself that it is more than just a portrait lens.... :-)
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I know too little about the lens to comment,. I have a 15 to 85 which is obviously very different. I think this is pretty sharp.
February 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise