Photo 424
85mm - Day 5
Corner!
Football season start here in about a month's time.... hopefully :-)
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana
ace
Lovely focus and dof, still looks so cold there ;-)
February 19th, 2022
