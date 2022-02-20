Previous
85mm - Day 6 by helstor365
Photo 425

85mm - Day 6

The bike has been there for a few years now. It was originally advertising for a bike repair shop.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Wooow!!! I love this. 😍
February 20th, 2022  
