14mm/70mm - Day 6 by helstor365
14mm/70mm - Day 6

14mm on a full frame camera is incredibly wide. It can almost make you see things that are behind you! :-)

Here is a full size football (soccer) field with an athletic track around it. In addition to all that the lens also capture part of a school on the left and part of our local mall on the right.

It also captured my shadow :-)
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
