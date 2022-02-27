Sign up
Photo 432
14mm/70mm - Day 6
14mm on a full frame camera is incredibly wide. It can almost make you see things that are behind you! :-)
Here is a full size football (soccer) field with an athletic track around it. In addition to all that the lens also capture part of a school on the left and part of our local mall on the right.
It also captured my shadow :-)
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
