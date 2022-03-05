Previous
Ivy by helstor365
Photo 438

Ivy

After yesterday evening's excursion with the big camera, heavy tripod, camera bag and head lamp I just snapped this one shot with my "pocket camera" on my way to do the shopping today :-)
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Inga Johansson ace
Love it. I have so many times tried to shoot ivy and never got it right. This is an inspiration and a fav.
March 5th, 2022  
