Photo 438
Ivy
After yesterday evening's excursion with the big camera, heavy tripod, camera bag and head lamp I just snapped this one shot with my "pocket camera" on my way to do the shopping today :-)
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GM5
Taken
5th March 2022 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ivy
Inga Johansson
ace
Love it. I have so many times tried to shoot ivy and never got it right. This is an inspiration and a fav.
March 5th, 2022
