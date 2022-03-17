Sign up
Photo 450
Wet day
I am fascinated with with old compact cameras with CCD sensors at the moment. This shot is taken with a 10 megapixel Canon S95 from 2010. I paid 35 euro for it :-)
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot S95
Taken
17th March 2022 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bergen
moni kozi
ace
Very nice buildings and a very nice moody shot.
March 17th, 2022
