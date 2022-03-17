Previous
Wet day by helstor365
Wet day

I am fascinated with with old compact cameras with CCD sensors at the moment. This shot is taken with a 10 megapixel Canon S95 from 2010. I paid 35 euro for it :-)
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
moni kozi ace
Very nice buildings and a very nice moody shot.
March 17th, 2022  
