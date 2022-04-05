Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 469
The courthouse
I had to visit the notary at the courthouse this morning and they had an old office workspace on display in the lobby.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
506
photos
50
followers
30
following
128% complete
View this month »
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Latest from all albums
463
464
465
37
466
467
468
469
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
5th April 2022 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
courthouse
,
bergen
moni kozi
ace
What a really neat depiction of the proper atmosphere. Very nice shot.
April 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close