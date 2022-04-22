Old tram

I used to live in this area when I was younger (so much younger than today :-) and we used to travel with trams on this line. The city scrapped the trams in the 60s because it was not "a transportation solution for the future" and it was replaced by more busses. Fast forward 50 years and they are now building a new tram system here only this time they call it a "light rail transit" - it is the same thing with a fancy name.



Anyway, I got quite nostalgic when I saw this today. It is like a tiny open air museum with one exhibit from my childhood :-)



Walked home from town today: 17400 steps or (about 11.2km). Most of the steps where uphill