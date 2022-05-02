Previous
Monday by helstor365
Photo 496

Monday

Monday started out very wet, cold and grey but it got dryer and brighter around noon.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
Helge E. Storheim

I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
moni kozi ace
This is so bright and colourful!
May 2nd, 2022  
