Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 501
A vewy dweawy, cwouwdy day
When trying to find a title for the shot I started thinking about Monty Python's Life of Brian and "Welease Bwian" and "Welease Wodger" I have no idea how I made that connection :-)
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
543
photos
52
followers
31
following
137% complete
View this month »
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
Latest from all albums
495
496
497
42
498
499
500
501
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
6th May 2022 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Bergen som jeg kjenner den, velg, egentlig ikke. Har mange gode turer til Bergen i godt vær :)
God beskrivelse av en våt og tung dag.
May 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
God beskrivelse av en våt og tung dag.