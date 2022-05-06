Previous
Next
A vewy dweawy, cwouwdy day by helstor365
Photo 501

A vewy dweawy, cwouwdy day

When trying to find a title for the shot I started thinking about Monty Python's Life of Brian and "Welease Bwian" and "Welease Wodger" I have no idea how I made that connection :-)
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Bergen som jeg kjenner den, velg, egentlig ikke. Har mange gode turer til Bergen i godt vær :)
God beskrivelse av en våt og tung dag.
May 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise