Flow by helstor365
Photo 508

Flow

Detail from a fish ladder
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Jaap Meijer
And they should jump that high…?
May 11th, 2022  
