Photo 534
Sunny and warm...
day in Bergen today. We had lunch outside and watched this guy rigging a traditional wooden boat and then sailed off.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
580
photos
50
followers
30
following
Tags
boat
,
bergen
