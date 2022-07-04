Sign up
Photo 562
It's raining again
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZUE4_PtOk0
I just took a shot through the window today. Didn't even bother to pull up the blinds :-)
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
raining
Shanne
that looks miserable
July 4th, 2022
