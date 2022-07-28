Sign up
Photo 586
The swamp
Much of the area around the lake where we live is swamp. It is a habitat that is not very common in Norway so hopefully it will be protected from development.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
28th July 2022 2:25pm
Tags
swamp
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture, such a lovely scene. Great textures and light.
July 28th, 2022
