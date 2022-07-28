Previous
Next
The swamp by helstor365
Photo 586

The swamp

Much of the area around the lake where we live is swamp. It is a habitat that is not very common in Norway so hopefully it will be protected from development.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture, such a lovely scene. Great textures and light.
July 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise