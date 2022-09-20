Previous
New store at the mall by helstor365
Photo 639

New store at the mall

Photo taken with my latest camera buy; a Canon Ixus 95. This is a tiny point and shoot camera from 2009. It is auto-everything and only shoots jpgs (but it actually has an optical viewfinder!). Nice image quality for a $25 camera I think :-)

20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
