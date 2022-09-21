Previous
Next
Autumn approaching by helstor365
Photo 640

Autumn approaching

21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Richard Lewis ace
We tend to miss the part of the changing colours - not enough leaves I'm afraid.
September 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise