Sunrise by helstor365
Photo 696

Sunrise

Must be my lucky day! I looked out the window and saw the colourful sky. Walked to the lake to see if I could take a photo and not only was tere someone sitting on the bench, there was a bird in the lamp as well!

I have to buy a lottery ticket today I think :-)
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful. I imagine the lady on the bench is marvelling at the scene
November 16th, 2022  
