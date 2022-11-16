Sign up
Photo 696
Sunrise
Must be my lucky day! I looked out the window and saw the colourful sky. Walked to the lake to see if I could take a photo and not only was tere someone sitting on the bench, there was a bird in the lamp as well!
I have to buy a lottery ticket today I think :-)
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
770
photos
68
followers
33
following
190% complete
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
16th November 2022 9:41am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful. I imagine the lady on the bench is marvelling at the scene
November 16th, 2022
