Still some autumn colours around by helstor365
Photo 698

Still some autumn colours around

-1C and frost this morning.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Stunning capture with wonderful reflections and light!
November 18th, 2022  
Extremely beautiful capture
November 18th, 2022  
